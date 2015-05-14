Image copyright Thinkstock Image caption The adviser will work with victims, survivors and service providers to develop policy and services

Wales' first national adviser to tackle violence against women is being recruited by the Welsh government.

The adviser will work independently of ministers to provide a different perspective on policy and legislation.

They will also work with victims, survivors and service providers to develop policy and services.

Public Services Minister Leighton Andrews said: "It is an example of how Wales is leading the way in tackling these problems in our society."

The post, which comes with a £58,000 salary, was established in the Violence against Women, Domestic Abuse and Sexual Violence (Wales) Act 2015 to drive through improvements.

Mr Andrews said the adviser would be "an expert in the field and will act as a critical friend to help strengthen the strategic leadership and accountability for gender-based violence, domestic abuse and sexual violence throughout Wales".