Unexploded military bomb found in Llanfwrog churchyard
- 5 November 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
Unexploded military devices have been recovered from a churchyard on Anglesey.
North Wales Police were called to St Mwrog Church in Llanfwrog on Saturday and after searching the grounds, bomb disposal teams removed the ordnance.
Ch Supt Nigel Harrison said it appeared the items had been there "for some time".
They will be examined and an investigation has been launched into how they ended up in the churchyard.