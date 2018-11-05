North West Wales

Unexploded military bomb found in Llanfwrog churchyard

  • 5 November 2018
Search teams were sent to the church over the weekend

Unexploded military devices have been recovered from a churchyard on Anglesey.

North Wales Police were called to St Mwrog Church in Llanfwrog on Saturday and after searching the grounds, bomb disposal teams removed the ordnance.

Ch Supt Nigel Harrison said it appeared the items had been there "for some time".

They will be examined and an investigation has been launched into how they ended up in the churchyard.

Related Topics

Related Internet links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites