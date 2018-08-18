A motorist has suffered serious injuries after the car he was driving crashed into a tree in Conwy county.

North Wales Police said the crash happened on the A470 approximately one mile south of Tal y Cafn in the direction towards Maenan.

Emergency services were called to the scene at about 19:30 BST on Friday with a black Peugeot and its driver the only vehicle involved.

Anyone who saw the crash or has dash-cam footage has been asked to call 101.