Two men fought off a robber in an attack in Old Colwyn.

The pair, 63 and 78, were approached from behind and punched in the head, with one of them knocked to the ground, in the attack near The Cuckoo pub on Tuesday night.

A man, described as being in his late 20s with short hair and dark clothes, demanded money, but the men fought back and he fled empty handed.

Police said the men were left "shaken" by the attack.

Det Insp Simon Kneale, of North Wales Police said: "This was a particularly nasty, unprovoked attack on two elderly gentlemen who were just walking home after a night out.

"Fortunately incidents such as this are very rare, but we would just ask members of the public to be vigilant if walking late at night.

"There will be increased police patrols in the area and a team of detectives are in the process of examining CCTV and speaking to witnesses."