Image copyright North Wales Police Image caption David Daniel Hayes went missing after flying from Liverpool to Amsterdam in 2015

One of Europe's most wanted fugitives, missing since failing to answer child sex offence charges in 2015, has been arrested in Spain.

David Daniel Hayes, 39, from Anglesey, disappeared after making his first court appearance.

North Wales Police made a number of appeals, while he was featured on BBC Crimewatch and on a list of the most wanted fugitives in Europe.

He has now been arrested in Spain where he is also accused of abusing children.

North Wales Police had put out extensive calls for information, after the force believed he had travelled to mainland Europe.

Spanish police said Mr Hayes was found in the southern city of Granada where he was working as a private English teacher under a false name.

Image copyright Guardia Civil Image caption Mr Hayes was arrested in the Spanish city of Granada

In a statement, the Guardia Civil said he was charged with nine sexual offences against two children in the UK when he disappeared after boarding a plane from Liverpool to Amsterdam in May 2015.

After settling in Granada, suspicions were raised about his identity and he was arrested on Wednesday and will appear before a Madrid court.