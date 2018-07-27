Image copyright Jenny Matulla-Evans Image caption The women had to find somewhere else to stay in Liverpool

A hen party was left stranded after arriving in Liverpool to discover an apartment they had booked through Booking.com no longer existed.

The group of 20 women reserved the flat in November but when they arrived at the address on Saturday they were told it had been sold four months earlier.

The group, from north-west Wales, said when they rang Booking.com, it was unaware of the situation.

Booking.com has apologised for any inconvenience caused.

One of the group, Jenny Matulla-Evans, from Trefor in Gwynedd, said: "We were just so disappointed and we didn't know what to do at that point, we were just really stuck.

"We tried to ring Booking.com and we were on the phone for a good half an hour trying to get through because we needed confirmation.

"We spoke to them and they didn't know anything really."

Image copyright Jenny Matulla-Evans Image caption The group booked The Loft in November

Fortunately, the group had not paid a deposit and managed to get accommodation in another apartment block nearby.

Alison Farrar, from Trading Standards Wales, said: "This kind of thing is on the increase.

"Our advise is to check into this independently, do your homework. Try to find out as much as you can from other websites about the place you're looking at."

A spokesperson for Booking.com said it was rare that a property could not accommodate a guest and that its customer service team was available 24/7 to support customers and help find them alternative accommodation.