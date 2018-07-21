Image caption Bronwen Jenkinson was the first Welsh woman winner for 29 years

The annual Snowdon Race could be moved to later in the year from 2019 to avoid mountainside crowds in the summer.

About 600 runners took on the 10-mile race up Wales' highest peak on Saturday as Bronwen Jenkinson became the first Welsh woman winner since 1989.

Organiser Stephen Edwards said discussions have taken place about holding it in September.

The mountain now attracts 500,000 visitors a year, with many of these in the summer months.

Italian athlete Alberto Vender won the men's race in one hour six minutes and 42 seconds while Rob Samuel, who was third overall, was the first Welshman home just over a minute later.

Jenkinson, from nearby Waunfawr in Gwynedd, won the woman's event in just over one hour and 20 minutes.

Image caption Rob Samuel, who was third overall, was the first Welshman home in just under one hour and eight minutes

Saturday's race started at Llanberis, at the bottom of the mountain.

Top athletes from around the world took part, while there were also junior and family events.

With the growing number of people on the mountain, Mr Edwards said the committee had discussed a number of options.

As well as moving the date, partly-closing the footpath during the race was also mentioned.

Organisers have long campaigned to get the mountain closed to walkers on race day, saying it gets too busy.