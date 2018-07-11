Image copyright Facebook Image caption Dr Robyn Williams has been removed from the teaching register

A former college worker who posed for explicit photographs and appeared in a pornographic video has been struck off the teaching register.

Staff at Grwp Llandrillo College in Rhos-on-Sea, Conwy, said they found the images of Dr Robyn Williams on Twitter in 2016.

A disciplinary hearing found her actions amounted to unacceptable professional conduct.

Dr Williams, who was suspended before resigning, did not attend the hearing.

The Education Workforce Council's (EWC) fitness to practise committee heard she posed for pornographic pictures, knowing they would be published in an adult magazine, as well as appearing in a pornographic video that was published online.

'Deeply regretful'

A colleague told the hearing the material was "pretty grim".

The committee panel was given details of a letter written by Dr Williams in which she said the images were for a "top-shelf magazine" and were not pornographic but erotic.

The former further education learning support worker added it was "deeply regretful" they had appeared online but that she had not posted them herself.

Dr Williams also said that she had no intention of becoming a teacher again.

She was served a prohibition order and has 28 days to appeal against the decision.