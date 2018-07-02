North West Wales

One dead and two critical after A470 crash near Dolgellau

  • 2 July 2018
Scene of the crash with a lorry in a ditch and several emergency service vehicles, including an air ambulance, on the road Image copyright Erfyl Lloyd Davies
Image caption Two men were flown by air ambulance to the Royal Stoke hospital, where they are said to be in a critical condition

A man has died and two others were taken to hospital in a critical condition following a crash between a car and a lorry on a major road in Gwynedd.

The crash happened at about 17:15 BST on Sunday on the A470 near Dolgellau.

North Wales Police said the 18-year-old driver of the black Seat Ibiza died at the scene and two men were flown to the Royal Stoke hospital.

Police have appealed for witnesses to come forward.

