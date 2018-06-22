Image copyright North Wales Police Image caption Kieran McGuinness was jailed for 26 months

A man who threw tiles at police during a rooftop stand-off after crashing a taxi he had taken has been jailed.

Kieran McGuinness, 25, admitted affray, destroying property, taking a vehicle without consent and other motoring offences.

McGuinness caused £15,000 of damage to the roof of a Caernarfon property in May when he was seen shouting abuse and hurling tiles at police.

He was jailed for 26 months.

Recorder Peter Rouch QC said McGuinness, of Bryncelyn Road, Talysarn, had amassed "quite a long history" of convictions.

"You are receiving, time and again, custodial sentences," the judge told him.

"It's about time you thought about what the future holds for you."

Caernarfon Crown Court was told police and the owner of the Ford Transit taxi were called by witnesses who saw it being driven dangerously in Caernarfon.

'Very sorry'

The van, which had three people in it at the time, crashed into a wall in a narrow tunnel.

Karl Scholz, prosecuting, said McGuinness had been bare-chested and was found on top of a three-storey building where he shouted abuse and hurled roof tiles at police.

Defending McGuinness, Ryan Rothwell said his client had been in care and grew up without his father.

He had mental health issues and also smoked cannabis, Mr Rothwell added.

"He's very sorry for what he's done. He wants to resolve his issues," he said.

McGuinness will be banned from driving for 12 months when he is released from prison.