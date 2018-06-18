Image copyright Natural Resources Wales Image caption Trees have been cut down at Llyn Geirionydd

Campers in Snowdonia have been criticised for hacking down trees to burn on barbecues.

Natural Resources Wales (NRW) said picnic benches had also been scorched and rubbish dumped in Llyn Geirionydd.

Camping at the site is not permitted and a NRW ranger has noticed the problem in recent warm weather.

A spokesman said the "damage left behind spoils this special place for everybody else, and it can also be dangerous to wildlife".

The beauty spot is popular with walkers, mountain bikers and water-skiers, but NRW has urged people to stay at nearby campsites rather than damaging the environment.

Image copyright Natural Resources Wales Image caption Fire-scorched benches have also been found