Welsh goalkeeper's Euro 2016 artwork goes on display
Wales' memorable run to the 2016 European championship semi-finals has been immortalised in art - by one of the squad members.
Paintings by reserve Welsh goalkeeper Owain Fon Williams have gone on display at an exhibition on Anglesey.
The Heroes collection includes artwork of star player Gareth Bale lining up a free-kick and Joe Ledley celebrating.
It also contains a painting of Wales celebrating their quarter-final win over Belgium before losing to Portugal.
"I've felt fortunate in being able to turn to my artwork, it has been a way of escaping the day-to-day pressures of life in the footballing world," said Williams, who now plays for American team Indy Eleven.
Williams' exhibition, which also includes paintings of local quarrymen, will be at the Oriel Ynys Mon centre in Llangefni until 5 August.