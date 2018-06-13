Image copyright Google

Two bus drivers from Gwynedd have been cleared of conspiracy to commit fraud.

Michael Muson, 52 and Aled Wyn Davies, 41, were alleged to have counted more inexpensive travel tickets, which were not used, to make dishonest earnings.

They were alleged to have committed the offence with others including directors of bus firm Express Motors of Penygroes between June 2012 and September 2014.

Judge Timothy Petts entered not guilty verdicts at Caernarfon Crown Court on Wednesday.