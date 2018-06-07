Image copyright Family photo Image caption The 34-year-old was an experienced mountaineer

The drummer in a Welsh rock band died on a mountain in Snowdonia when a "simple slip" led him to fall 60ft (18m), an inquest has concluded.

Iwan Huws, from Rhosgadfan, Gwynedd, died in January while walking on 3,000ft (914m) mountain Tryfan.

The inquest at Caernarfon heard the 34-year-old, who played with the band Yucatan, slipped on greasy ground and plunged down the West Face.

The coroner said he was likely to have slipped on "very unforgiving terrain."

Corner Nicola Jones added Mr Huws, who was an experienced mountaineer and had been trekking in Nepal, was equipped properly while he was out on the walk.