Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Carwyn Jones has promised his government will do "everything possible" to ensure Wylfa delivers a lasting legacy

First Minister Carwyn Jones has called on the UK government to work "more closely" with his administration on a new nuclear power station on Anglesey.

On Monday, MPs were told that negotiations on Wylfa Newydd have started.

The news has been heralded as a major step forward for the scheme - which could be financed by public money.

Mr Jones said the Welsh Government should be involved with future talks.

He said: "The Wylfa Newydd project has the potential to transform the Welsh economy.

"It is vital that the Welsh Government has a seat at the table as the project progresses to the next stage and I will continue to press for this.

"The decisions made at a UK and Japan level will have a direct impact on Wales and we expect the UK government to work more closely with us to ensure that every opportunity is realised from this huge project in order to secure lasting benefits for Wales."

The original Wylfa plant on Anglesey closed in 2015 after more than 40 years of service.

It is hoped its £12bn replacement would have a 60-year operational life and would be run by Horizon Nuclear Power - a subsidiary of Japanese giant Hitachi.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption The original Wylfa Nuclear power station was decommissioned in 2015

The proposals feature a plant with a capacity of generating 2,700 megawatts of electricity, enough power for about five million homes.

The UK government said while a decision on the project's go-ahead has not been made, it insisted the negotiations with developers Horizon Nuclear Power and the Japanese government was important step.

Among the key issues will be how much public money and state support will be ploughed into the plant.

During his address in the House of Commons, UK energy secretary Greg Clark did not comment on speculation that a guaranteed price for the electricity generated at Wylfa Newydd would be less than the "strike price" for the Hinkley Point C nuclear power station being built in Somerset.

He also did not mention Swansea's proposed tidal lagoon - which last week saw reports made that the UK government was not going to back the scheme.

Mr Clark told MPs: "It remains the government's objective in the longer term that new nuclear projects - like other energy infrastructure - should be financed by the private sector."

Analysis: Brian Meechan, BBC Wales business correspondent

Successive UK governments have long seen nuclear energy as an essential part of ensuring the lights stay on in future.

As we've seen with Wylfa Newydd and the new Hinkley Point C nuclear plant in Somerset, it's an expensive commitment for companies to take on.

With the prospect of taxpayers taking a stake to the tune of billions of pounds, the UK government's shown that it's willing share a large part of that burden in the interests of energy security.

As well as the thousands of construction jobs, almost 900 people will be employed at the site when it begins operation and it could be worth £5.7bn to the Welsh economy, according to independent research.

If it does go ahead, the long-term impact on north Wales will depend on making sure people have the right skills to get the jobs available and businesses benefit from contracts as suppliers.

Critics will continue to be concerned about safety and the impact on the local community, not least on tourism.