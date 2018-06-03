Britain's Got Talent: Anglesey backs Gruffydd Wyn Roberts
Residents of an Anglesey town were gathering on Sunday evening to support one of their own in the Britain's Got Talent final.
Gruffydd Wyn Roberts, from Amlwch, is one of 10 acts performing at the Hammersmith Apollo in London.
Locals were gathering to watch the 22-year-old opera singer on a big screen erected in the village.
He went straight through to the semi-finals after securing a golden buzzer pass from judge Amanda Holden.
- Anglesey singer Gruffydd Wyn Roberts into Britain's Got Talent final
- Five things you need to know about Britain's Got Talent
- Golden buzzer for Anglesey opera singer
On Wednesday, Mr Roberts, who works at Pontio arts centre in Bangor, sailed through to the final with his rendition of Andrea Bocelli's Nelle Tue Mani from the film Gladiator.
In his first audition, he performed Nessun Dorma from Puccini's opera Turandot, the same song sung by Paul Potts, who won the first series in 2007.
Comedian Noel James, from the Swansea Valley, appeared in Thursday's semi-final but did not make it through.
The live final starts at 19:30 BST on ITV.