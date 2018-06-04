Image copyright Google Image caption The plans to improve the layout include nine different options

Plans to improve the layout of the A55 in Conwy county have been put out to consultation.

The public are being asked to consider nine different options for the section of road between Llanfairfechan and Penmaenmawr.

They include removing two roundabouts at junctions 15 and 16.

Economy and Transport Secretary Ken Skates said the changes would help deliver "better traffic flows and journey time reliability.

The consultation ends on 24 August.