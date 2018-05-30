Image caption The motorbike and a Ford Focus crashed on Trearddur Road

A motorcyclist has died after a crash with a car in Anglesey.

A North Wales Police spokesman said officers were called to the accident on Trearddur Road, Trearddur Bay, at about 11:30 BST on Wednesday.

The emergency services, including an air ambulance, attended but the man riding the motorbike was pronounced dead at the scene.

The road is currently closed and the police have asked for any witnesses to come forward.