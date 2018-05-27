A motorist has been taken to hospital with serious injuries after the car he was driving crashed into a wall on Anglesey.

The crash happened in Benllech at about 07:45 BST.

The 65-year-old driver of the Blue Ford Kuga was taken to Ysbyty Gwynedd in Bangor by ambulance where he remains in a serious condition.

The road between the Glanrafon flats and the square in Benllech was closed for a short while.

Sgt Anja Macleod, of North Wales Police, appealed for witnesses, especially anybody who was travelling in the Bangor Road area at the time who may have dash cam footage.