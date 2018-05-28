A plaque to mark one of the longest-running industrial disputes in British history will be unveiled in Gwynedd later.

The Friction Dynamics strike in Caernarfon saw workers picketing their factory for almost 1,000 days between April 2001 and December 2003.

But despite winning an industrial tribunal, they never received damages.

A rally similar to the ones staged by the local community in support of the striking workers will also take place.

Originally called Ferodo, the factory opened in in 1962 employing more than 2,000 workers manufacturing brake parts for the motoring industry.

In 1997 the company was renamed Friction Dynamics by new owner, American Craig Smith.

By then the number employed at the factory had fallen to 220.

The relationship between the new owner and some of the workforce tuned sour and, in April 2001, members of the Transport and General Workers' Union began industrial action in a dispute over wholesale changes to working conditions, including changes to shifts and pay cuts.

Image caption Friction Dynamics called in the receivers in August 2003

Union members picketed the factory after being locked out and eight weeks later bosses sacked the TGWU members which led to the three-year dispute.

In October 2002, an employment tribunal found the workers had been unfairly dismissed.

But before compensation could be paid, Friction Dynamics called in the receivers in August 2003 and all workers were sacked.

Within three weeks, Mr Smith set up a new company Dynamex Friction.

The TGWU pickets called off their protest during Christmas 2003.

Although the union, now part of Unite, continued a campaign for compensation, strikers drew a line under their bid in 2010 conceding that they would be unable to get compensation from Mr Smith unless there was a change in the law.

The factory closed completely in 2008 and has remained derelict ever since.

Now, the 86 people who took part in the dispute are to be commemorated by a bronze plaque - organised by a committee of people in the town and made by a foundry in Powys.

The plaque is being unveiled in the town on Monday afternoon, with speakers including the former leader of the TGWU Bill Morris - now Lord Morris of Handsworth - Lord Dafydd Wigley, who was MP at the time, and the town's current MP Hywel Williams.