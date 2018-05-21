Image copyright Family Photo Image caption Elizabeth Jordan, known as Betty, was found seriously injured and later died

A man who murdered his estranged wife after wrongly believing she was having an affair has been jailed for life.

Paul Jordan, 54, drove to the home of Betty Jordan, 53, on the Maesgeirchen estate, Bangor, in July 2017, taking a kitchen knife.

She later died and Jordan was convicted of murder at Caernarfon Crown Court.

On Monday, the BT worker of Felinheli, Gwynedd, was jailed for life and told he must serve a minimum of 14 years in prison.

The trial heard Jordan had become convinced his wife was having an affair and on 31 July 2017 drove to the marital home, took the knife and stabbed her in the bedroom.

While the victim was helped downstairs by her daughter's partner who carried out first aid and called an ambulance, she died in hospital.

Judge Rhys Rowlands said their children's loss was "profound."

He added: "There was a significant degree of premeditation on your part, the attack was planned. You left home intending to attack your wife."

While he said Jordan had a mental illness, he said he "became obsessed" with the belief she was having an affair.

Clare Jordan, their daughter, said her mother was an "amazingly caring and loving" woman and the defendant had been a "brilliant" dad.

Image copyright North Wales Police Image caption Paul Jordan had suffered from alcohol and mental health issues before the attack

Her brother Paul said his father was not "inherently evil" but he could not face speaking to him.

"I still haven't heard the truth from him. Why did he do it? I may never believe any account he gives to me," he said.

Senior investigating officer Det Ch Insp Brian Kearney said Jordan's action had deprived his children of both their parents.

"He now faces a number of years in prison where he'll have to re-live the terrible consequences of his violent and unprovoked assault," he added.

"It's been clear during the trial that both alcohol and mental health issues have been an underlying factor.

"Unfortunately we've seen both locally and nationally an increase in offences of violence where excess alcohol or an individual's mental wellbeing have been a contributory factor."

Following the sentencing, a statement from Elizabeth Jordan's family thanked everyone who offered messages of support after the murder.

"There is no verdict that a jury can decide upon or sentence that a judge can pass, that can ever be called justice in these circumstances," it added.

"There are simply no winners in these circumstances.

"We will never be able bring mum back, but we will always have our amazing memories of her and pray that she can now finally rest in peace."