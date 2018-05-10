Image copyright Twitter | @1976vintage Image caption The man was pulled from the water near Rhosneigr in Anglesey

A man died after getting into difficulty while swimming with friends in the sea, police have said.

The man, in his 20s, was airlifted to hospital after being pulled from the water near Rhosneigr, Anglesey, at about 19:50 BST on Tuesday.

He has not yet been named, but officers said the man was not from the local area.

North Wales Police said inquiries were ongoing, but the death was not being treated as suspicious.

A force spokesman added: "Emergency services were quickly on the scene and the man, aged in his early 20s, was conveyed by Air Ambulance to Ysbyty Gwynedd.

"But despite the efforts of his friends and medical staff he sadly passed away a short time later."

Coastguards sent out RNLI crews from Trearddur Bay when they received a call from the Welsh Ambulance Service to say a casualty had been found on the beach.