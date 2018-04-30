Image copyright Getty Images Image caption The council has said it wants schools of the correct size and in the correct locations led by inspiring head teachers

Two rural schools are to close on Anglesey following a council vote.

Ysgol Bodffordd and Ysgol Corn Hir in the Llangefni area will be moved to a new school planned for nearby.

The council's executive voted to keep Ysgol Henblas open on the condition standards there continue to improve.

Welsh language group Cymdeithas yr Iaith said the full council should be able to vote on the move and called on councillors who are not on the executive to ask for a vote.

Anglesey council had faced accusations from the group of rushing through the closures before new rules come in that will give rural schools more protection.

However, a council report highlighted the cost per pupil and a maintenance backlog at all three schools and lower than expected standards at Bodffordd and Henblas.

It pointed to changes to the School Organisation Code that will mean rural schools will be officially designated and listed, making closures the last resort.

Responding to the vote, Cymdeithas yr Iaith said: "It's incredible that the executive favours rushing forward to close the school only a few weeks before a new code comes into force."

But the council maintained its plans were aimed at improving standards.

It added it was "committed to consulting on plans to ensure the best use of resources provide a sufficient number of places and to promote education of the highest standard in the Llangefni area and indeed in all parts of the island".