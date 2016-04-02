Teenage girl airlifted from Snowdon's Llanberis Path
A teenage girl had to be airlifted to hospital after becoming ill while in a walking group on Snowdon.
Llanberis Mountain Rescue Team and the coastguard helicopter helped the girl to safety from Llanberis path on Saturday afternoon.
She was flown to Bangor's Ysbyty Gwynedd hospital.
Her condition is not known.