Image copyright Arthur C Harris | Geograph

Eighty jobs are at risk at a marine services company on Anglesey with the boss blaming the fall in oil prices for a downturn in business.

Holyhead Boatyard Ltd employs 300 staff operating as a boat builder, tug company and offshore crew transfer operator.

Managing director Mark Meade said: "This is an extremely difficult time for the company and its workforce."

A consultation process with employees has started.

Mr Meade said the fall in oil prices and a resulting slump in the oil and gas industry had had an impact on the wider offshore industry.

"This means that the company cannot continue to sustain its current size of fleet and workforce," he said.