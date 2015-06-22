Image copyright Natural Resources Wales Image caption The original floodgates were installed in the 1950s

Floodgates in Gwynedd which protect thousands of at-risk homes are getting a £480,000 refurbishment.

Natural Resources Wales (NRW) said two of the floodgates in Bala, which regulate the flow of the River Dee, will be removed this week for repairs.

Stop logs will be used in their place, allowing the remaining two gates to continue working until the refurbished gates are re-installed in August.

The cost of the work is being paid for by the Welsh government.

NRW project manager Andy Brown said: "It's important that we are able manage the water levels in the River Dee, so we can protect homes from flooding, while making sure river levels are high enough to support fisheries, and wildlife."