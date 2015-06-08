Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Flowers have been left at the scene of the deaths

Two men who died while swimming near a waterfall have been named as a police investigation into the incident continues.

Steffan Roberts Vernon, 33, from Caernarfon, and Alexander Hadley, 21, from Dinorwig, died at a beauty spot at Llanberis, Gwynedd, on Sunday.

Police believe the men got into difficulty while swimming in the "extremely cold" water.

Two others, aged 27 and 25, were treated in hospital and later released.

Image caption Emergency services were called to the scene, close to the Snowdon Mountain Railway line, on Sunday morning

Supt Alex Goss said the men had gone into the water to cool off.

"We firmly believe that the persons walking up towards the waterfall entered the water to cool off as it was a very hot day and morning, and they had been walking for a short time," he told BBC Radio Wales.

The coroner for north west Wales has launched an investigation into their deaths and an inquest will be opened at a later date.