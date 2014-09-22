Image copyright Thinkstock Image caption The solar park would be subject to 15 planning conditions

Plans for a solar park across 75 acres of farmland on the outskirts of Caernarfon have been given the go ahead by Gwynedd councillors.

Germany-based Kronos Solar wants to build the 15MW solar park at Griffiths Crossing, near Felinheli.

Caernarfon Town Council has already supported the plans.

The development will be subject to conditions. The site is around 500m away from the Menai Strait Special Area of Conservation..

At their highest point, the panels will be 3m from the ground and close to an ancient monument and the Wales coastal path.

The development could expect to see around 60,000 panels for its size. The company has insisted it will be secluded and only a small part visible from outside the site.

The now derelict Friction Dynamics brake factory also lies between the planned development and the Menai Strait.