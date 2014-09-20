Great Orme walker, 61, airlifted after summit fall
An injured woman has been airlifted to hospital from the summit of Great Orme headland in Llandudno.
The 61-year-old fell on Friday evening and the Ogwen Valley mountain rescue team and coastguard were called.
The walker had injured her shoulder and had to be winched on board a rescue helicopter from RAF Valley on Anglesey.
She was has been treated at Ysbyty Gwynedd in Bangor.