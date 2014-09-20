Image copyright Steve Daniels Image caption The woman was flown to hospital in Bangor

An injured woman has been airlifted to hospital from the summit of Great Orme headland in Llandudno.

The 61-year-old fell on Friday evening and the Ogwen Valley mountain rescue team and coastguard were called.

The walker had injured her shoulder and had to be winched on board a rescue helicopter from RAF Valley on Anglesey.

She was has been treated at Ysbyty Gwynedd in Bangor.