Image caption Kelvin Jones, 43, was killed at a flat in Britannia Square, Bangor

A man who killed his best friend after kicking and stamping on him and hitting him with a chair and a cricket stump has been jailed for six years.

David Swift, 43, of no fixed address, had admitted the manslaughter of Kelvin Jones, also 43, at a flat in Britannia Square, Bangor, Gwynedd, last February.

His QC Elwen Evans told Caernarfon Crown Court the violence had started with Mr Jones and Swift over reacted.

The court also heard those in the flat had been drinking heavily.

Prosecutor John Philpotts said Mr Jones, who had a 14-year-old daughter, had a broken nose and fractured ribs and inhalation of blood led to his death.

The judge, Mr Justice Griffith-Williams, said Mr Jones had been jealous about Swift's close friendship with his partner.

He told Swift: "That Kelvin Jones was in many respects a flawed character is of no consequence.

"For his daughter, more than anyone, it's a loss of a really precious life.

"Undoubtedly it was Kelvin Jones's assault on you with a pole which caused you to over react.

"The provocation was minimal and you quickly overpowered him."