Impaled man's serious leg injury in Bodedern, Anglesey
- 17 January 2012
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A man suffered a serious leg injury when he was impaled on a piece of machinery.
The Welsh Ambulance Service said it was called to an address in the village of Bodedern on Anglesey at 10:55 GMT.
A trauma team from Ysbyty Gwynedd in Bangor was also called to the scene and the man was later airlifted to the hospital.
Officers from North Wales Police and the fire service also attended the incident.