A man suffered a serious leg injury when he was impaled on a piece of machinery.

The Welsh Ambulance Service said it was called to an address in the village of Bodedern on Anglesey at 10:55 GMT.

A trauma team from Ysbyty Gwynedd in Bangor was also called to the scene and the man was later airlifted to the hospital.

Officers from North Wales Police and the fire service also attended the incident.