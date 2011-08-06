Image caption The incident happened near Penrhos, known locally as "the Polish village"

A motorist has been killed in a road crash in Gwynedd.

The incident, involving a Vauxhall Corsa, happened on the A499 near Pwllheli.

Emergency services were called to the entrance of Penrhos village at around 2336 BST on Friday.

North Wales Police said a local woman, who suffered serious injuries, was pronounced dead at the scene. They are appealing for witnesses.

The force said only one car was involved.