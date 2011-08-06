North West Wales

Woman killed in road crash on A499 at Penrhos, Gwynedd

  • 6 August 2011
Location map
Image caption The incident happened near Penrhos, known locally as "the Polish village"

A motorist has been killed in a road crash in Gwynedd.

The incident, involving a Vauxhall Corsa, happened on the A499 near Pwllheli.

Emergency services were called to the entrance of Penrhos village at around 2336 BST on Friday.

North Wales Police said a local woman, who suffered serious injuries, was pronounced dead at the scene. They are appealing for witnesses.

The force said only one car was involved.

Related Internet links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites