Woman killed in road crash on A499 at Penrhos, Gwynedd
- 6 August 2011
A motorist has been killed in a road crash in Gwynedd.
The incident, involving a Vauxhall Corsa, happened on the A499 near Pwllheli.
Emergency services were called to the entrance of Penrhos village at around 2336 BST on Friday.
North Wales Police said a local woman, who suffered serious injuries, was pronounced dead at the scene. They are appealing for witnesses.
The force said only one car was involved.