North West Wales

Seal rescued from Anglesey power station

  • 12 November 2010
Cally Harris from the RSPCA's animal centre at Bryn y Maen
Image caption The seal was released on a nearby beach

A seal has been rescued after strong tides dragged it into Wylfa power station on Anglesey.

The RSPCA said the young grey seal was trapped in a large watery chamber with no means of escape.

Two inspectors eventually got the "quite feisty" creature into a rescue container and he was freed unharmed at Cemaes Bay beach.

It is the second seal to be rescued at the plant this year - the other was an adult male released in June.

RSPCA inspector Mike Pugh said the seal was quite feisty and it took a while to get in into the rescue container.

"He was completely unharmed by the ordeal and took to the waters with great gusto," he added.

More on this story

Related Internet links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites