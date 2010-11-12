Image caption The seal was released on a nearby beach

A seal has been rescued after strong tides dragged it into Wylfa power station on Anglesey.

The RSPCA said the young grey seal was trapped in a large watery chamber with no means of escape.

Two inspectors eventually got the "quite feisty" creature into a rescue container and he was freed unharmed at Cemaes Bay beach.

It is the second seal to be rescued at the plant this year - the other was an adult male released in June.

RSPCA inspector Mike Pugh said the seal was quite feisty and it took a while to get in into the rescue container.

"He was completely unharmed by the ordeal and took to the waters with great gusto," he added.