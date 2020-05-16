Image copyright Google Image caption The work is due to start on Monday to benefit areas like Beach Road

Work is due to resume on a £700,000 flood relief scheme which was put on hold because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Gwynedd council said contractors would use social distancing practices to allow the work to protect homes and businesses to start at Y Felinheli.

"Flooding caused by Storm Ciara highlights the need for enhanced flood protection to the area," said Gwynedd councillor Catrin Wage.

It is expected to finish in September.