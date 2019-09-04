Image copyright Google Image caption The farmland is off Ffordd Gwilym, Meliden

A fresh bid to build 133 houses on farmland in Denbighshire has been rejected by councillors.

A previous application for Mindale Farm, Meliden, was turned down in 2017 amid road safety and flooding fears.

The latest application by Penrhyn Homes Ltd had been recommended for approval by council officers.

But members of the planning committee voted by 12 votes to three to reject the plan, according to the Local Democracy Reporting Service.

Peter Evans, the ward councillor for Meliden, said the main A547 in the Prestatyn area was already very busy.

"You're taking your life in your hands trying to get across that traffic," he said.

"A development of this size could mean another 260 vehicles."

However, Tony Thomas, a councillor representing Rhyl East, argued there were no valid grounds for rejecting the plans as highways officers were "comfortable" with the extra traffic.

"Denbighshire has a requirement to provide the houses, there is an established need," he said.

The developer had previously said the council's flood consultant had no objections to the plans and the highways department had voiced no problems either.

The company said they had planned to use local tradespeople and help provide affordable homes for young families.