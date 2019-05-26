Image caption The man was knocked into the River Taff in Llandaff in the collision

A runner was knocked into the River Taff in Cardiff in a collision with a car.

Paramedics were called to the scene on Bridge Road in Llandaff at about 16:50 BST and took the man to Heath hospital.

An air ambulance and the South Wales Fire and Rescue service attended, along with two boat teams.

The road has been closed until further notice and South Wales Police advised motorists to seek alternative routes.

The Welsh Ambulance Service said his injuries are not serious.

