Image copyright Google Image caption Herons Lake Retreat is in Caerwys, near Mold

A man arrested on suspicion of drink-driving has been questioned in relation to the unexplained death of a woman at a holiday park, police have said.

Officers were called to Herons Lake Retreat at Caerwys, in Flintshire, just after 12:00 BST on 16 July following reports a woman's body had been found.

She has been identified as Claire Wright, 38, from West Yorkshire.

North Wales Police said the man was arrested on 17 July and had now been released under investigation.

Officers said he had been questioned in relation to the circumstances surrounding the woman's death.

The results of a post-mortem examination were inconclusive and further tests are being carried out.