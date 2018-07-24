Burst main on A5 at Chirk sends water high into the air
24 July 2018
A burst water main which sent showers of water high in the air caused traffic issues near Wrexham on Tuesday.
Motorists were advised to avoid the area on the A5 between Chirk and Llangollen.
North Wales Police's Wrexham rural team tweeted to say Hafren Dyfrdwy officials were on-site fixing the problem near Jewson builders merchants.
"The hydrant has been fixed and everything back to normal," said a water company official.
"We're sorry for any inconvenience caused."