Man in court after Andrew Hamilton killed in Bagillt
- 24 July 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A 43-year-old man has appeared in court after being charged with the murder of a man who was found dead in a flat in Flintshire on Wednesday.
Christian Francis Williams from High Street, Bagillt, is accused of killing 42-year-old father Andrew Hamilton.
Judge Rhys Rowlands set a provisional trial date of 16 January 2019 after Mr Williams appeared at Mold Crown Court on Monday.
Mr Williams has been remanded in custody until the trial.