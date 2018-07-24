Image copyright North Wales Police Image caption Andrew Hamilton's body was found at a property in Flintshire

A 43-year-old man has appeared in court after being charged with the murder of a man who was found dead in a flat in Flintshire on Wednesday.

Christian Francis Williams from High Street, Bagillt, is accused of killing 42-year-old father Andrew Hamilton.

Judge Rhys Rowlands set a provisional trial date of 16 January 2019 after Mr Williams appeared at Mold Crown Court on Monday.

Mr Williams has been remanded in custody until the trial.