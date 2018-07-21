Image copyright North Wales Police Image caption Andrew Hamilton's body was found at a property in Flintshire

A 43-year-old man has been charged with murder after the body of a man was found in Flintshire.

Andrew Hamilton, 42, was pronounced dead at a property at High Street, Bagillt, after officers were called in on Wednesday at 22:30 BST.

A local man is due to appear before magistrates in Mold on Monday charged with his murder.