Image copyright Google Image caption Police said the cyclist was hit by a Vauxhall Corsa on Bellevue Road, Wrexham

A teenage cyclist was left with serious injuries after he crashed with a car.

Police are appealing for witnesses to the collision which happened at Bellevue Road, Wrexham, at about 17:00 BST on Thursday.

The 15-year-old boy was taken to Wrexham Maelor Hospital by ambulance but later transferred to Alder Hey Children's Hospital in Liverpool.

His injuries are serious but not thought to be life threatening, North Wales Police said.

"The Corsa was travelling down Bellevue Road towards Ruthin Road when the cyclist appeared from the opposite direction and collided with the car," said PC Kevin Dunning.

Police have asked witnesses to come forward.