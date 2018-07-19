Image copyright El Pollock | Geograph Image caption The idea is to create a new 'transport and business hub'

Plans to improve transport and business links by regenerating the area around Wrexham General railway station have been announced.

Economy Secretary Ken Skates said a masterplan would be drawn up to create a new "transport and business hub".

He said the Welsh Government, Wrexham council and Glyndwr University would meet in September to discuss ambitions.

It comes as officials are developing an economic action plan to boost prospects across the wider north east Wales area.

Mr Skates said: "All parties will work to develop a masterplan that enhances and integrates transport links in and around the station and opens up new and exciting opportunities for jobs and commercial growth.

"With the first meeting of the partnership set to happen in September, I hope to report progress on this exciting work very soon."

In April, he announced £1.8m will be spent improving public transport in Deeside as part of preparations for a north east Wales metro system to develop and integrate public transport links.