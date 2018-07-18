Image copyright North Wales Police Image caption Marie Saffy was sentenced after admitting wounding with intent

A woman has been jailed for 10 years after stabbing her boyfriend in the neck after a row about him being jobless.

Marie Saffy was sentenced at Mold Crown Court after admitting wounding Paul Fellows with intent.

Mr Fellows required surgery and a blood transfusion following the attack at their home in Connah's Quay.

Saffy, 53, was also handed a six-month jail term for racially abusing a police officer, the court heard.

Anna Pope, prosecuting, told the court Mr Fellows had lost his job shortly before the attack, meaning Saffy was the only earner in the household.

'Deliberately armed herself'

Miss Pope said that on the night before the stabbing, the couple sat in the kitchen drinking and neighbours heard Saffy abusing Mr Fellows for not having a job.

Early the next morning and still drunk, Saffy "deliberately armed herself with a kitchen knife and stabbed Paul Fellows to the neck", she added.

Mr Fellows underwent emergency surgery to repair a severed artery and spent time in intensive care before being discharged from hospital four days later.

He told the court he had been left with a scar and numbness and was struggling to come to terms with what had happened.

Andrew Green, defending, said Saffy was a hard worker who had been offered a post as supervisor.

Her immediate call for help probably saved Mr Fellows' life, he added.