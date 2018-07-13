Image copyright Nick Dann/Twitter Image caption HMP Berwyn has a capacity of 2,100 inmates and is currently less than half full

Drugs are "readily available" at the UK's biggest prison, a report has found.

The Independent Monitoring Board's (IMB) first annual report into the £250m Berwyn super-prison in Wrexham found 20% of prisoners did not feel safe, with drugs a common reason given for violence.

The report comes days after staff raised concerns about being assaulted.

The Ministry of Justice acknowledged prisoner drug use is a "serious issue".

The IMB report was the first since HMP Berwyn opened in February 2017.

It said it had "very real concerns at the ingress of illicit drugs, which appear to be readily available within the establishment and would ask that all steps are taken to minimise the issue".

The report added: "A local violence reduction survey was conducted in January 2018. In response to a series of questions 81% of the men who completed the survey said that they felt safe at Berwyn.

"However, that indicates almost 20% who did not. Men identified drugs and resultant debt as being the most common reason for incidents of violence."

Image caption About 50 prison staff gathered at the gate of HMP Berwyn on Monday to meet over safety concerns

It also said when men have become "so affected" by drugs and debt issues, they feel their only option is "to take refuge" in the prison's care and separation unit.

The lack of the promised work places and completion of the workshops has been an "ongoing concern".

Prisons Minister Rory Stewart said: "The high rates of drug use by prisoners remains a serious issue.

"We're already taking action to combat this including training sniffer dogs, rolling out body scanners and investing £14m a year to disrupt organised crime in prison."

However, the report also praised the running of a new prison.

"The setting up and operation of Berwyn is still work in progress, with the establishment working towards finding and maintaining the right balance between rehabilitation and security, between rewards and sanctions and between freedom and control, in order to make it an enduringly safe and rehabilitative prison," it said.

"The challenge of building an establishment the size and complexity of Berwyn 'from the drawing board' cannot be over-emphasised and the fact that it is operational, with many examples of good and innovative practice is a considerable achievement."