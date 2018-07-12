Image caption The blaze was tackled by two local fire crews

A man has died after being rescued from a house fire.

Firefighters pulled the man from the property in Garner Road, Wrexham, at about 14:20 BST on Wednesday.

Investigations into the cause of the blaze, which was tackled by two local crews, are continuing.

North Wales Fire and Rescue Service said one man was removed from the property and died later in hospital. His death has been referred to the coroner.