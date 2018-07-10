Image caption Mustafa Dawood had been working at Shaftesbury car wash in Albany Street, Newport

A Sudanese man who died after falling from a roof during an immigration raid has been named.

Mustafa Dawood, 23, fell from a factory roof next to Newport's Shaftesbury car wash in Albany Street on 30 June.

He was understood to have climbed on to an adjacent roof when immigration officers arrived, the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) said.

Mr Dawood was found on the floor with critical injuries and was treated by paramedics but died later in hospital.

'Tragic and shocking'

He is understood to have arrived in the UK in 2015, and had recently moved to Newport from the Southampton area.

His family in Sudan have been informed.

IOPC regional director Jonathan Green said: "We would ask that anyone who witnessed events in the vicinity of the car wash to come forward to help with our independent investigation."

"This was a tragic and shocking incident and my thoughts go out to the man's family and everyone else affected."

Protesters held a minute's silence for Mr Dawood outside the Home Office in London on Monday night.

Around 60 people attended the Justice for Mustafa protest, organised by SOAS Detainee Support (SDS).

In a post on Facebook SDS said the protest was "full of anger, sadness and a commitment to seeking justice for Mustafa & his family".