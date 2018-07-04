North East Wales

Judith Garrett death: Cycling race officials cleared

  • 4 July 2018
Peter Walton (left) and Judith Garrett (right) Image copyright Wales News Service
Image caption Judith Garrett had been planning to move into her first house with her boyfriend, Peter Walton

A cycling governing body and organiser have been of cleared of failing to supervise a race in which a spectator died.

Judith Garrett, 29, died after being hit by a bike at Tan y Craig Farm near Llangollen, Denbighshire, in August 2014.

The event organiser, Michael Marsden, 41, from Lancaster, and British Cycling had denied health and safety charges.

A jury cleared both parties of the charges at Mold Crown Court on Tuesday.

