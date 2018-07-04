Image copyright Wales News Service Image caption Judith Garrett had been planning to move into her first house with her boyfriend, Peter Walton

A cycling governing body and organiser have been of cleared of failing to supervise a race in which a spectator died.

Judith Garrett, 29, died after being hit by a bike at Tan y Craig Farm near Llangollen, Denbighshire, in August 2014.

The event organiser, Michael Marsden, 41, from Lancaster, and British Cycling had denied health and safety charges.

A jury cleared both parties of the charges at Mold Crown Court on Tuesday.