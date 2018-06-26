Image copyright Wales News Service Image caption Judith Garrett was struck and received fatal injuries while watching the race

A marshal at a cycling race where a spectator died after being hit by a mountain biker has been cleared of the health and safety charge he faced.

A judge instructed a jury to return a not guilty verdict for Kevin Duckworth at Mold Crown Court.

Judith Garrett, 29, died after being struck at the downhill event in Llangollen, Denbighshire, in 2014.

The organiser of the race and the British Cycling Federation are still being prosecuted.

Image caption Miss Garrett died despite medical help at the scene of the race

Image copyright Wales News Service Image caption Judith Garrett had been planning to move into her first house with her boyfriend, Peter Walton

Mr Duckworth, 41, of Accrington, Lancashire, had denied a charge of failing to take reasonable care to ensure the health and safety of others.

The case against him was that he had failed to pay proper attention to what was happening on the course during the event at Tan y Graig Farm in August 2014.

On Tuesday morning, Judge Rhys Rowlands QC told the jury that having heard legal submissions, as "a matter of law it simply wouldn't be possible for you to convict Mr Duckworth of count four (the one count he faced)".

Mr Duckworth left the court having been formally cleared.

Image caption Race marshal Kevin Duckworth denied failing to carry out his health and safety duties

The defence case then opened with Michael Marsden, the event organiser, giving evidence in his own defence.

The 41-year-old, from Lancaster, Lancashire, is on trial accused of failing to conduct the event in such a way that people were not exposed to risk.

The British Cycling Federation is accused of failing in its undertaking to supervise the event and sanction the risk assessment.

Image caption Michael Marsden denies failing to conduct the event in such a way that people were not exposed to risk

The defendants deny all the charges.

Miss Garrett had been propelled backwards into a tree after being hit by the bike, which the prosecution said was "completely avoidable" on the part of the defendants.

Despite immediate medical attention from an off-duty paramedic at the scene and treatment at a specialist trauma unit, Miss Garrett from Prudhoe, Northumberland, later died.