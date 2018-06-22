Image copyright Denbighshire County Council Image caption The council said it would like to speak to Michaela Rehova to find out what she wants to call her son

A mother who walked out of hospital just days after giving birth has not been seen since, officials have said.

Michaela Rehova, who may also be known as Michaela Novak, gave birth at Ysbyty Glan Glwyd on 6 June.

Appealing for her to contact them, Denbighshire Council said it had a "duty of care" to check her wellbeing, find out what she would like to call her son, and discuss his future.

The boy is in the care of social services and is said to be doing well.

"We would like to hear from anyone who may know her whereabouts or who may have seen her in recent days to get in touch with the council as soon as possible," the authority added.

Ms Rehova is described as being 6ft tall and it is believed she has links to Rhyl and in the Warrington, Birchwood, Widnes and Bradford areas of northern England.