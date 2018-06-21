Image copyright Skye Marquees Image caption The lorry carrying the marquee and dance floor was recovered from Nant y Ffrith

A wedding marquee and dance floor that were on a lorry when it was stolen have been recovered a day after police put out an alert for sightings.

Skye Marquees in Cilcain, Flintshire, had been concerned it would not be able to honour wedding bookings following Wednesday's theft.

North Wales Police said the items had been recovered from woods in Bwlchgwyn, near Wrexham, on Thursday.

Thieves abandoned the vehicle and its contents at rural Nant y Ffrith.